media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Fall 2022 Semester! Lectures will be held in 1163 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Clear Cut: Burning Forests for Energy Doesn’t Stack Up

Speaker: Bob Musil, President & CEO, Rachel Carson Council

Wood pellets! This fast-growing, but little-known source of energy has flourished in the past two decades. With tax-breaks and subsidies, corporations in the United States clear-cut forests and produce industrial scale wood pellets. They then ship their product to Europe and the UK to be burned in former coal-fired utilities. What is the result –do wood pellets stack up as a renewable energy source? This lecture provides data to argue that the result is worse than coal and is exacerbating the climate crisis.

