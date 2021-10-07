media release: Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 PM, 1153 Mechanical Engineering. Note: Some lectures to be presented on-line this semester and registration is required for those. Please see the abstract text below for the registration links.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.

Oct. 7: Friends of the Weston Roundtable,

This week, we are very pleased to host Prof. Sybil Derrible from the University of Illinois at Chicago. Prof Derrible will discuss current and future urban infrastructure – a sector so in-the-news that it just made the Saturday Night Live Weekend Report! Please join us to get an authoritative analysis on this trillion-dollar topic.

Please note: this talk will be delivered in person at Mechanical Engineering 1153 at 4:15pm on Thursday. Hope to see you there/then!