Rekindling Reciprocity: How the Story of Fire in Great Lakes Forests Offers Lessons toward a More Just and Sustainable Society

UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture

Speaker: Evan Larson, professor of environmental sciences and society, UW–Platteville

Thursday, Sept. 11 | 4:15–5:15 p.m. | room 1163 Mechanical Engineering

An emerging network of Indigenous and non-Indigenous researchers are weaving tree-ring-based fire history information with Traditional Knowledge to tell a more complete and accurate story about the role of people and fire in shaping the forested landscapes of the Upper Great Lakes.

In this talk, Larson will discuss how Western perspectives on the idea of wilderness are evolving, making space for people to be recognized as contributors to diversity and resiliency, and not just as damaging agents. He’ll discuss how lessons learned in places like the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness reinforce the idea that the fates of people and red pine are intertwined and moderated through flames, and how this relationship serves as a flagship for myriad other fire-dependent beings. The stories of fire held in the rings of trees are a vital catalyst to this effort, enabling cross-cultural conversations and collaborations among a growing network of stakeholder groups engaged in land and fire stewardship across the Great Lakes Region.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.