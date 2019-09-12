Weston Roundtable

UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "Environmental and Diplomatic Crisis in Brazil: What to Expect of Bolsonaro's Government" by Raoni Rajão.

Abstract:

Brazil achieved drastic reductions in deforestation during the 2000’s, but a series of political and economic crises have contributed to deforestation rate increases of 72% since 2012. Brazil is now in the world spotlight as fires surge in the Amazon rainforest, provoking an environmental and diplomatic crisis. In this presentation, Prof. Rajão will provide an overview of the rise and fall of Brazil’s deforestation control policies, paying particular attention to recent events under the Bolsonaro government.

