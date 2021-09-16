ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 PM, 1153 Mechanical Engineering. Note: Some lectures to be presented on-line this semester and registration is required for those. Please see the abstract text below for the registration links.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.

Thursday, September 16: Marina Silva [4:15 – 5:30 p.m. CDT (USA) / 6:15 – 7:30 p.m. BRT (Brazil)]

Former Minister of the Environment, Brazil

How to Help Protect the Amazon

Silva will discuss the challenges we need to face in order to preserve the Amazon and its indigenous population in the context of the multiple crises that Brazil and the world are currently experiencing. These reflections are the result of more than 30 years of socio-environmental activism in Brazil. Co-sponsor: UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program (LACIS) Zoom registration link: https://uwmadison.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ffoRuCkhRwaxDaEXfU6g8Q