ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "Understanding How Policy Making Shapes Inequality in Urban Vulnerability and Risk is Key to Foster Climate Justice," by Paty Romero-Lankao.

Abstract: Adapting to climate change in just ways is embedded in global agreements such as the Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda. However, climate-adaptation policies can shape inequality in vulnerability and risk. Dr. Romero will highlight how 43 city adaptation plans attempt to address inequality in climate risk to urban populations and food-energy-water (FEW) systems, and how case studies show that short-term policy responses to floods, wildfires and other hazards do not address root causes of unequal vulnerability. Progress depends on integrating climate agendas and development priorities related to equality and justice.

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.