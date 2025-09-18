The Challenges of Collaborative Environmental Governance: We Have Work to Do

media release: UW Center for Sustainability & the Global Environment Weston Roundtable lecture.

Speaker: Rich Margerum, professor of planning, public policy, and management, University of Oregon

Over the past several decades, collaboration has increasingly been used to address complex and difficult environmental problems. In this era of partisanship and demagoguery, collaboration seems like a distant dream or naïve wish. In this talk, Margerum will discuss his book, Challenges of Collaborative Governance, which covers diverse perspectives on identifying difficulties and potential responses. Collaboration is more challenging than ever, but the fundamental concept of people from diverse perspectives focusing on commonly agreed problems is more essential than ever. We have work to do to make collaborative governance effective.

*Note the change in location: 126 Memorial Library, 728 State Street, Madison*

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.