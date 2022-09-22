media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Fall 2022 Semester! Lectures will be held in 1163 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Linking Environmental Change to Public Health in Africa – Closing the Gap Between Evidence and Practice

Speaker: James Hassell, Research Scientist, Smithsonian Global Health Program

Global environmental change represents an unprecedented threat to public health. A substantial body of evidence now connects climate and other human-driven environmental changes (such as deforestation and shifts in land use and food systems) to infectious and non-communicable disease. Addressing and building human resilience to these threats are global goals, but there are no internationally agreed-upon standards for regular collection and interpretation of data that can be used to monitor and forecast the direct impacts of these changes on people’s health. Drawing on a review we recently conducted with WWF, I will speak about opportunities that exist to scale data collection efforts so that they meet the public health needs of different stakeholders within changing landscapes.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.