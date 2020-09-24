ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

UW Nelson Institute lecture series: "The Food System Elephant: Working Toward A Common Understanding," by Mark Winne (Johns Hopkins Center for a Livable Future).

Abstract: Whether we are building a new food system out of the shell of the old or trying to get our arms around issues of racial inequity, climate change, and COVID-19, our attention remains riveted on the multi-faceted challenges of our local and regional food and farm landscapes. In light of these immediate, life-altering challenges and the larger need to intentionally

direct our food systems, the lecture will address how we describe and analyze the food system elephant and how we act on our understanding of it.

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually. An RSVP is required.

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability.