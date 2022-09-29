media release: SAGE is pleased to announce the return of the Weston Roundtable Lecture Series for the Fall 2022 Semester! Lectures will be held in 1163 Mechanical Engineering from 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Ecosystems as Models for Restoring our Economies (To a Sustainable State)

Speaker: John Giordanengo, Principal Restoration Ecologist, AloTerra Restoration Services

Drawing from decades of research and practice in business, economics, ecology, and conservation, Giordanengo outlines three foundational components of sustainable economies—diversity, energy, and trade. This lecture reveals not only the unique relationships between these components, but explains their role in maintaining productive and resilient economies. This lecture also proposes an ecological explanation of the wealth gap, the relationship between carbon-and energy-neutrality, and details several governing principles of sustainable economies.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.