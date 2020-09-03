ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

"What are you reading? The top 10 sustainability articles of the year," by Jamie Devereaux.

Abstract: Jamie Devereaux, editor of Sustainability: The Journal of Record, will highlight the Journal’s 10 most-read articles of the past year (July 2019—July 2020). Lecture will explore the topics, style, and tone of the top-read papers, looking at both commonalities and unique components. Devereaux will also explain the peer-review and manuscript processes and conclude with a look at emerging trends in the field of sustainability science.

This fall's Weston Roundtable lectures will be delivered virtually. An RSVP is required. The full list of fall speakers can be found here. We have an exciting line up, so I hope that many of you continue to join us !

The series is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series. The lectures are recorded and archived.