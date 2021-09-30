ONLINE: Weston Roundtable

media release: Thursdays, 4:15-5:15 PM, 1153 Mechanical Engineering. Note: Some lectures to be presented on-line this semester and registration is required for those.

Sept. 30: Research into Solar Geoengineering Approaches to Cool Earth: A Dangerous Distraction or an Idea Whose Time Has Come?

Peter C. Frumhoff is director of science and policy and chief climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS). He guides organizational-wide strategies to bring robust scientific expertise to bear on strengthening public understanding and public policies; guides innovative science and policy initiatives and post-doctoral fellowships; and serves as senior liaison with the scientific community, policymakers and the media.

A global change ecologist, Dr. Frumhoff has published widely at the nexus of climate science and policy including on the climate responsibilities of fossil fuel companies, the attribution of extreme events to climate change, the regional impacts of climate change, the role of forests and land use in climate mitigation, and the societal responsibilities of geoengineering researchers.

He serves on the Board on Atmospheric Sciences and Climate of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the Board of Editors of Elementa: Science of the Anthropocene. Previously, he served on the Board of Directors of the American Wind Wildlife Institute, the Advisory Committee on Climate Change and Natural Resource Science at the US Department of Interior, and the Board of Editors of Ecological Applications.

He was a lead author of the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, and lead author of the 2000 IPCC Special Report on Land Use, Land-use Change and Forestry. He has guided multiple regional climate impacts assessments, including the 2007 Northeast Climate Impacts Assessment (NECIA).

Dr. Frumhoff was the 2014 Cox Visiting Professor in the School of Earth Sciences at Stanford University. Previously, he taught at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Harvard University and the University of Maryland, and was a AAAS Science and Diplomacy Fellow at the US Agency for International Development.

Dr. Frumhoff is quoted frequently in print and online media and has given congressional testimony on multiple occasions. He received a PhD in ecology and MA in zoology from the University of California at Davis, and a BA in psychology from the University of California at San Diego.

The Weston Roundtable is made possible by a generous donation from Mr. Roy F. Weston, a highly accomplished UW-Madison alumnus. Designed to promote a robust understanding of sustainability science, engineering, and policy, these interactive lectures are co-sponsored by the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE), and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, and the Office of Sustainability. These lectures build on the tremendous success in past years of the Weston Distinguished Lecture Series and the SAGE Seminar Series.