Westside Andy & Glenn Davis

$15

media release: At River Arts on Water (590 Water St, downtown Prairie du Sac):

Westside Andy Linderman first crossed paths with Glenn Davis in the 1990s when booking a show at the Silver Moon, the club Glenn opened after a long career playing Chicago blues clubs.

Some months later, they received an invitation to appear together as a duo for a restaurant opening. Countless regional blues festivals, weddings, and backyard barbeques followed, as well as regular dates at Quivey’s Grove, the old Angelic Brewing Company and, each summer for nearly two decades now, Music on the Deck at Otto’s Restaurant and Bar in Madison, all while continuing with their respective bands. To date, they’ve recorded three self-produced CDs featuring Glenn’s original music.

Glenn never approaches songs in the same way and that freshness allows Andy to respond in kind. Simply put, they finish each other’s musical sentences. Their playful and spontaneous collaboration means that every time Andy and Glenn take the stage together, you’re going to hear something you haven’t heard from them before.