× Expand Jesse Chieffo Glenn Widdicombe on stage at Comedy on State. Glenn Widdicombe

media release: Wet Day is a fake holiday variety show celebrating science, music, and comedy all for a good cause. Inspired by the podcast Comedy Bang! Bang!, Wet Day brings together the community in a silly and goofy way for a second year in a row. The event is free, though donations and raffle ticket proceeds will go to the Goodman Community Center.