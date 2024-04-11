Wet Day
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
Jesse Chieffo
Glenn Widdicombe on stage at Comedy on State.
Glenn Widdicombe
media release: Wet Day is a fake holiday variety show celebrating science, music, and comedy all for a good cause. Inspired by the podcast Comedy Bang! Bang!, Wet Day brings together the community in a silly and goofy way for a second year in a row. The event is free, though donations and raffle ticket proceeds will go to the Goodman Community Center.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy, Music