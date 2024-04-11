Wet Day

media release: Wet Day is a fake holiday variety show celebrating science, music, and comedy all for a good cause. Inspired by the podcast Comedy Bang! Bang!, Wet Day brings together the community in a silly and goofy way for a second year in a row. The event is free, though donations and raffle ticket proceeds will go to the Goodman Community Center. 

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Comedy, Music
