RSVP for Wet Felted Centerpiece Mat

press release: Wet felting is the process of combining layers of wool roving and wool yarns into one flat piece of felt fabric. In this class, you will learn how to wet felt a fabulous centerpiece mat for your table using prefelt Merino roving in different colors and wool yarn to customize your design. There are many possibilities for designs, including a flower motif or even a butterfly shape. No felting experience necessary. Most supplies provided; supply list provided. Youth Accepted: Ages 15 and up. Instructor: Jan Falk, Artist

Time: 6-9pm, Tuesday, July 30

Registration Deadline: Tuesday, July 23

Price: $56/$45 for Olbrich member