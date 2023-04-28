Wetland Coffee Break

media release: "The Wisconsin Frog & Toad Survey: How to Become a Frogger in Citizen Science."

The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey was formally launched in 1984 amid concerns about declining populations of several species of frogs. Since then, citizen scientists have helped DNR conservation biologists better define the distribution, status, and population trends of all 12 frog and toad species in Wisconsin. Join DNR conservation biologist Andrew Badje to learn more about how you can become a “frogger” by lending your ears to monitor and help conserve frogs and toads in all corners of Wisconsin.

Andrew Badje is a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Bureau of Natural Heritage Conservation who coordinates the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey. Andrew received his bachelor’s degree in biological aspects of conservation and a certificate in geographical information systems from UW-Madison. Since 2010, his work has focused on the conservation of amphibians, reptiles, and bats.