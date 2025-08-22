Hydrology and Hydraulics 101

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: The hydrology and hydraulics of the watershed and waterways that we work in are key drivers to understanding wetlands and developing preservation and restoration approaches. How much water there is and how it navigates the landscape can also influence regulatory needs. This presentation will provide wetland scientists and other practitioners with an introductory understanding of hydrology and hydraulics, or H&H, and how to work with the water, not against it.

Rooted in a deep passion for the outdoors, Dave Kraft has over 20 years of professional experience in water resources engineering with a focus on restoration of natural wetland and stream systems in a wide range of settings. Mr. Kraft holds a bachelor of science degree in civil/environmental engineering from UW=Madison and is a registered professional engineer in Illinois and Wisconsin.