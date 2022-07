press release: Restoring wild rice in Green Bay west shore coastal wetlands

Amy Carrozzino-Lyon, UW-Green Bay

Manoomin (wild rice) is a native annual wetland grass with profound importance for many indigenous tribes in Wisconsin along with fish and wildlife. Conservation professionals are using an adaptive management approach to seed wild rice in the fall at priority Green Bay west shore coastal marshes and then monitor sites during the growing season to inform future management and restoration efforts. An outreach program in local schools also provides an opportunity to introduce K-12 students to Manoomin as a teacher in the classroom and a connection to place-based wetland restoration.

Amy Carrozzino-Lyon is the Restoration Scientist and Green Bay Restoration Project Coordinator at UW-Green Bay. She collaborates with conservation partners on projects working toward ecological restoration of coastal wetland communities as well as stakeholder engagement, outreach, and education.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association launched our Wetland Coffee Breaks in to help keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Our Wetland Coffee Break series features brief presentations about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are offered as live presentations via secure Zoom meetings. See below for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are also recorded and posted so you can watch any that you missed live. Generally, we’ll post a Coffee Break recording within a week of the live session. You’ll find links to these recordings below.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands!

If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie at Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.