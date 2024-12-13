Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol Model in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Purple loosestrife has been largely managed through biocontrol for almost 30 years in Wisconsin. Join Jeanne Scherer from the UW Division of Extension and UW-Madison to learn about the biocontrol process and how it is sometimes integrated with other invasive plant management. She’ll review expectations for biocontrol and share a couple success stories.

Jeanne Scherer is the AIS outreach specialist and purple loosestrife biocontrol coordinator for the University of Wisconsin-Extension & University of Wisconsin-Madison. After a few years working in education, Jeanne’s interest in water resources and plants led her to work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to do aquatic invasive species (AIS) monitoring and prevention outreach. In 2017, she joined UW Madison Division of Extension, where she continues AIS prevention outreach support statewide and coordinates the Purple Loosestrife Biocontrol Program.