Wetland Coffee Break

Wisconsin Wetlands Association livestream on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Mink frog calling surveys: The newest addition to the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey

Rori Paloski and Emma Pauly-Hubbard, Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey, the country’s longest running amphibian monitoring program, recently added new survey routes in northern Wisconsin to target the mink frog. The mink frog, a Species of Special Concern, is a special focus due to its rarity, susceptibility to climate change in Wisconsin, and unusual calling pattern. Join conservation biologists Rori Paloski and Emma Pauly-Hubbard to learn about this species and the new program being implemented to better monitor its status and condition.

Rori Paloski is a Conservation Biologist with the Wisconsin DNR specializing in herpetology and endangered species regulation. She is involved with a variety of herpetology projects throughout Wisconsin. Rori is also currently working on her Ph.D. at UW-Madison researching the endangered eastern massasauga rattlesnake.

Emma Pauly-Hubbard is a seasonal Conservation Biologist with the Wisconsin DNR specializing in herpetology. She has worked on the Wisconsin Frog and Toad Survey’s mink frog survey since it was created. Emma received a master’s degree in biology from Emporia State University, where her research focused on prairie ring-necked snakes.