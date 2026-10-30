An Introduction to the Bryophytes of Wisconsin Fens and swamps

Wisconsin Wetlands Association "Wetland Coffee Break" talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Join Keir Wefferling from the herbarium at UW Green Bay to get an introduction to the most common and abundant bryophytes (mosses and liverworts) of Wisconsin fens. Keir will cover bryophyte life history, then dive into a review of the most easily field-identifiable species that we commonly encounter in western Great Lakes minerotrophic peatlands, including Boreal Rich Fens and Northern Wet-mesic Forests. Keir will also provide a brief summary of the bryophyte and vascular plants floristic quality assessments that he and his team have been performing in Wisconsin wetlands over the last several years.

Dr. Keir Wefferling is curator of the Gary A. Fewless Herbarium in the Cofrin Center for Biodiversity and Associate Professor of Biology at University of Wisconsin, Green Bay. He studied phylogenetics, cytogeography, and phylogeography of flowering plants and ferns before (re)finding peatland bryophytes, such as Sphagnum, “brown mosses,” and liverworts. He now spends most of his research time in fens and swamps and at the microscope, collaborating with students, the public, and regional conservation partners.