Dark waters, silent wings: Secrets Wisconsin Bats Keep

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Get to know the eight bat species found in Wisconsin, where and when you might encounter them, how you can keep tabs on them, and how mysterious they remain. Conservation biologist Jennifer Redell will also provide a brief overview of White-nose syndrome and the latest updates on local bat populations, and she will describe actions you can take to help local bats.

Jennifer Redell and her colleagues in the Wisconsin DNR’s Bat Program work above and below the state to monitor and assess bat population trends through acoustic surveys, hibernacula surveys, and summer roost monitoring. Since 2009, they have collaborated with researchers across North America to wage a critical battle with White-nose Syndrome (WNS), a fungal disease devastating hibernating bat populations. Jennifer’s favorite bat is Wisconsin’s smallest bat species, the Tricolored bat.