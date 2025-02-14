For the Love of Wetlands: Exploring Wetland Protection and Restoration Potential in Wisconisn

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Wetlands provide critical ecosystem services, yet human activities have greatly diminished their area across the state. The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin has developed multiple tools to highlight high quality wetlands to prioritize protection efforts as well as impaired wetlands with high restoration potential. Peter will provide a glimpse into the publicly available tools to enable wetland enthusiasts to explore opportunities for wetland restoration in their local landscapes.

Peter Levi is a freshwater ecosystem ecologist interested in the interconnections between people and places. In his role with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), he leads the science initiatives for the state chapter with emphases in ecosystem health and climate change. Prior to joining TNC, Peter worked in higher education for 20 years, researching streams, lakes, and wetlands throughout the Midwest and abroad with a keen interest in phosphorus and nitrogen.