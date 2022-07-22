press release: Breathing life into an old canoe: Restoring the Swampstakes Old Town wood canvas canoe

Jim Ruwaldt is well-seasoned in the art and craft of both wetland restoration and watercraft restoration. Retired after a long career in wetland restoration with the USFWS, Jim recently contributed his vision, time, and expertise to WWA to restore an old wood canvas canoe as the grand prize for our wetland Swampstakes. Hear from Jim about what he looked for in selecting an old canoe for restoration and how he went about breathing life back into the 1941 Old Town canoe he selected. Jim will talk about the steps in the restoration, how he sourced and used the original build sheets for this particular canoe to guide his restoration, and what special details he loves most about the final product. You will also learn about how YOU could be the lucky winner of this gorgeous restored canoe through WWA’s Swamstakes. More info at wisconsinwetlands.org/swampstakes.

Jim Ruwalt is the Vice Chair of the Wisconsin Wetlands Association. He worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in Wisconsin, Indiana, and South Dakota for 32 years. From 1996 until his retirement in 2009, he served as the USFWS Wisconsin Private Lands Coordinator, supervising habitat restoration activities on private lands statewide. He also restores classic wooden boats.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association launched our Wetland Coffee Breaks in to help keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Our Wetland Coffee Break series features brief presentations about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are offered as live presentations via secure Zoom meetings. See below for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are also recorded and posted so you can watch any that you missed live. Generally, we’ll post a Coffee Break recording within a week of the live session. You’ll find links to these recordings below.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands!

If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie at Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.