ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break

Google Calendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00

press release: Beginning in June, our Wetland Coffee Break presentations will move to a bi-weekly schedule so you have more time to get outside and get your feet wet.

July 31: "Wetland hydrology 101: A practitioner’s perspective on the good, the bad, and the ugly," with Steve Gaffield, MARS-EOR, Inc.

Visit our website to learn more and register for upcoming presentations or watch recordings of past Wetland Coffee Break presentations.

Info

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-250-9971
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00 iCalendar - ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break - 2020-07-31 10:30:00