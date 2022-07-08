ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break

press release: Upper Mississippi River restoration history: From dam planning to partnership successes

Most people have a mental picture of the Mississippi River shaped through the writings of Mark Twain, media images of floods, school lessons in geography, and/or personal experience. Many, however, are not aware of how extensively humans have altered the river’s ecosystem and what it takes to make a large floodplain river like the Mississippi a more sustainable ecosystem. Mississippi River habitat restoration is an art that blends an understanding of historical events, science, insight, communication, and societal desires. In this presentation, Mississippi River Habitat Specialist Jeff Janvrin will touch on these topics and highlight examples of progress through partnerships in recent decades.

Jeff Janvrin has 31 years of experience as Wisconsin DNR’s Mississippi River Habitat Specialist. He coordinates Wisconsin’s involvement in the selection, planning, design, construction, and monitoring of habitat rehabilitation and enhancement projects as part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program. He has worked on more than 35 habitat rehabilitation and enhancement projects in 3 different states and on several other state- and federally-funded habitat projects. Jeff holds a bachelor’s degree in wildlife from UW-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in wildlife from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association launched our Wetland Coffee Breaks in to help keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Our Wetland Coffee Break series features brief presentations about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are offered as live presentations via secure Zoom meetings. See below for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are also recorded and posted so you can watch any that you missed live. Generally, we’ll post a Coffee Break recording within a week of the live session. You’ll find links to these recordings below.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands!

If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie at Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.