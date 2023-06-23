Wetland Coffee Break

Wisconsin Wetlands Association livestream on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release:"Wetland monitoring and protection on the Red Cliff reservation," by Jessica Jacobson.

Gaa-Miskwaabikaang, Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, is a federally recognized Tribal nation located on the Bayfield Peninsula in Northern Wisconsin. Several coastal wetlands where streams meet the Lake Superior shoreline as well as numerous inland wetlands in Red Cliff offer food and medicines to Tribal members who have been stewarding the landscape for generations. Take a tour of the wetlands in Red Cliff including Frog Bay Tribal National Park and Wetland Gem Raspberry Bay and learn about efforts to monitor and manage the Tribe’s wetlands.

Jessica Jacobson is the Wetland Specialist for the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. She has been working in the water resources field for the last 6 years since graduating from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science. After joining Red Cliff in 2021, her work has been focused on developing a wetland monitoring program to increase understanding of the extent and quality of tribal wetlands.