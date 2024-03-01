Introduction to the Damsels and Dragons of Wisconsin (part 1)

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: This presentation is designed to be a fun and informative introduction to the order Odonata which includes Dragonflies and Damselflies. This session, part one of a two-part series, will focus on their anatomy and life cycle. Odonate expert Dan Jackson will talk about how members of these two sub-orders can be separated as well as how they are similar.

Dan Jackson is the current Treasurer and past President of the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society and is also a record reviewer for the Wisconsin Odonata Survey, Odonata Central (the Odonata survey of the Dragonfly Society of the Americas), and Bugguide.net. He has participated in many volunteer research activities and citizen science projects including the Wisconsin Odonata Survey, the Minnesota Odonata Survey, the Dragonfly Society of the Americas Dragonfly Survey, the Wisconsin Butterfly Survey, the Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas (I & II), USGS Breeding Bird Survey, Wisconsin Owl Survey, Wisconsin Nightjar Survey, Kirtland’s Warbler surveys, Christmas Bird Counts, the Wisconsin Frog Survey, the Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade, and more. He has also led hundreds of field trips in search of birds and Odonata and regularly does presentations on dragonflies, butterflies, birds, and nature photography.