Carnivorous plants of the Northwoods

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: In some low-nutrient wetlands, plants reverse the food chain and become carnivorous to meet their needs. Discover the beauty and the impressive adaptations of these charismatic Northwoods residents with naturalist Emily Stone.

Emily Stone is a naturalist by birth, training, profession, and passion. After earning a Field Naturalist master’s degree from the University of Vermont with a wetland-focused project, Emily became the Naturalist/Education Director at the Cable Natural History Museum in Cable, Wisconsin. Emily writes a weekly “Natural Connections” column published in more than 20 local and regional newspapers. Her third Natural Connections book was published in November 2025.