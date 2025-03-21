Chasing Dragonflies: Leveraging Genetic Tools to Help Conserve Hine's Emerald Dragonfly

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: The Hine’s emerald dragonfly (Somatochlora hineana, HED) is one of the most imperiled species of dragonflies in the Great Lakes region. Understanding the species distribution, and by extension, habitat requirements is critical to designing effective monitoring and conservation strategies for this federally endangered species. Dr. Toczydlowski will talk about how she and her collaborators are leveraging genetic tools, including environmental DNA (eDNA), to build our knowledge of HED.

Dr. Rachel Toczydlowski is a research scientist with the USDA Forest Service Northern Research Station. She uses a suite of genetic tools to understand where species are on the landscape and how the landscape influences levels and spatial patterns of genetic diversity. Dr. Toczydlowski works on a diversity of species in terrestrial, marine, and freshwater aquatic systems.