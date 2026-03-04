Common Carex of Wet Open Ground

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Genus Carex, the true sedges, form a fascinating and diverse group of plants. An evolutionary success story, Carex is the most species-rich genus in Wisconsin with over 150 species. This introductory talk will focus on field identification characteristics of widely ranging Carex species of wet open ground (wet prairie, sedge meadows, fen, marsh). The content will focus on subgenus Carex and will be useful for anyone looking to build upon their knowledge of common species.

Aaron Feggestad has been a practicing wetland professional for the past 20+ years, primarily working in Wisconsin and the Great Lakes Region as a consulting ecologist, volunteer, and educator. Fascinated by the role of Carex in natural area function, and the importance of Carex in the restoration of many types of natural communities, he is working towards a goal of cataloging nearly all the 158 species that occur within the state.