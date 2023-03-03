press release: Amphibians and reptiles of Wisconsin

Amphibians and reptiles represent an essential component of Wisconsin’s wildlife. Eighteen species of amphibian and thirty-six species of reptile occupy landscapes across the state. These species are vital members of their biological communities, acting as important predators, prey, and competitors, while also providing a wide variety of additional ecological functions. Dr. Joshua Kapfer is co-author of the recently-published volume “Amphibian and Reptiles of Wisconsin,” assembled by an expert team of editors and contributors. This book consolidates the current state of scientific knowledge and aims to expand public knowledge and appreciation of Wisconsin’s natural legacy. Learn more about the information in this new book and hear stories about some of the amphibians and reptiles it describes.

Joshua Kapfer is a certified wildlife biologist and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. His research interests include vertebrate ecology and conservation, wildlife habitat selection, spatial ecology, population biology, and behavioral ecology. He received Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in biology from UW-LaCrosse and a Ph.D. in ecology and evolution from UW-Milwaukee.

The Wetland Coffee Break series helps keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Bring your coffee and learn about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities. Sessions are held on Zoom and feature time for audience Q&A.

Visit wisconsinwetlands.org for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you'll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you'll need to access the meeting. We record and post each presentation so you can watch any that you missed live.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands!