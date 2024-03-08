Introduction to the Damsels and Dragons of Wisconsin (part 1)

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: This presentation is part two of a two-part series and will introduce you to the three families of damselflies and six families of dragonflies found in Wisconsin. It will help you start to learn how to identify members of the order Odonata that are found in our state. Odonate expert Dan Jackson will review members of each family and talk about the key characteristics that can be used to determine the family of a dragonfly or damselfly that you find.

Dan Jackson is the current Treasurer and past President of the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society and is also a record reviewer for the Wisconsin Odonata Survey, Odonata Central (the Odonata survey of the Dragonfly Society of the Americas), and Bugguide.net. He has participated in many volunteer research activities and citizen science projects including the Wisconsin Odonata Survey, the Minnesota Odonata Survey, the Dragonfly Society of the Americas Dragonfly Survey, the Wisconsin Butterfly Survey, the Wisconsin Breeding Bird Atlas (I & II), USGS Breeding Bird Survey, Wisconsin Owl Survey, Wisconsin Nightjar Survey, Kirtland’s Warbler surveys, Christmas Bird Counts, the Wisconsin Frog Survey, the Wisconsin Bumble Bee Brigade, and more. He has also led hundreds of field trips in search of birds and Odonata and regularly does presentations on dragonflies, butterflies, birds, and nature photography.