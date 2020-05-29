ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break

press release: Wisconsin Wetlands Association has a great Wetland Coffee Break presentation planned for you this week featuring WWA's newest board member, Gretchen Benjamin, for Managing water levels for wetland health on the Upper Mississippi River. Join us this Friday, May 29, at 10:30 am to hear how a variety of partners work together to balance the needs of commerce and natural resources along this Wetland Gem®.

Beginning in June, our Wetland Coffee Break presentations will move to a bi-weekly schedule so you have more time to get outside and get your feet wet.

Visit our website to learn more and register for upcoming presentations or watch recordings of past Wetland Coffee Break presentations.