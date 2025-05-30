Bioacoustic Evidence That Bats Benefit From Beaver Ponds

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Wisconsin’s beaver management policies are primarily aimed at benefiting the state’s trout populations. But what if beaver ponds are ideal habitats for threatened and endangered species like the bats of Wisconsin? Research being done in northern Wisconsin suggests that beaver ponds are a source of increased bat activity and foraging as compared to beaver-free streams. This begs the question: Can and should we leverage natural (and low cost) beaver activity to support and create new habitat for species of conservation concern?

Cortney Dean is a graduate student at UW-Stout researching the ecosystem impacts of beavers and beaver ponds in Northwest Wisconsin. She is currently finishing her thesis in anticipation of graduating in May!