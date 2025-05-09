Wetland Monitoring and Assessment 101

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Ecologist Sally Jarosz will provide an introduction to the wetland monitoring and assessment methodologies employed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. She will share wetland assessment considerations, links to user guides, and additional information about designing a wetland monitoring or assessment effort.

Sally Jarosz has worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for 14 years in various roles in the waterway and wetland regulatory program and the water quality program. She has served as the statewide wetland monitoring and assessment coordinator for the past 6 years. She holds a masters degree in wetland ecology from the University of Wisconsin Botany Department and a bachelors degree in biology from Mary Washington College in Virginia.