Draft Wetland Functional Assessment Tool for Wisconsin and Minnesota

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: The Wisconsin and Minnesota Wetland Rapid Assessment Methods (RAM) are currently used to evaluate wetland function and inform some regulatory and mitigation decisions. Supported by US Environmental Protection Agency wetland development grant funding, state agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin are working jointly to update their RAM with a quantitative tool that evaluates several wetland functions, including water quality, hydrology, ecology, and human use values. Tune in to hear Tom Pearce from Wisconsin DNR discuss the strategy and goals for developing the new tool, provide an overview of current tool functions and scoring, and share an update on stakeholder engagement efforts.

Tom Pearce is the waterways program intake team supervisor at Wisconsin DNR. He received master’s degrees in urban and regional planning and water resources management from UW-Madison. Tom previously worked for WDNR as a coordinator for the wetland regulatory program and a project manager for the in-lieu fee wetland mitigation program. Prior to working for WDNR, Tom spent five years working in environmental education and conservation leadership.