Reciprocity on the St. Louis River Estuary

Wisconsin Wetlands Association "Wetland Coffee Break" talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Come learn about the plant communities and restoration efforts on the Minnesota side of the St. Louis River estuary, near Duluth, Minnesota–in both qualitative and quantitative detail. In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through a Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant, EOR ecologists Jimmy Marty and Drew Harry surveyed eleven sites on the estuary for invasive species and floristic quality. In his presentation, Drew aims to capture the spirit of those sites—near and dear to interstate supporters—and to detail plans and results from restoration actions.

Drew Harry is an ecologist for EOR in Madison. He spent nearly a decade with the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance working on prairie restoration, and he’s fascinated by plants, birds, and data. Follow some of those data dives here.