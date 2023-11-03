Wisconsin Wetlands Association livestream on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: "Fascinating species frequenting ephemeral ponds," by Greg Burns.

Learn more about the multi-year citizen science amphibian-focused research project studying ephemeral ponds in east central Wisconsin from citizen-scientist Greg Burns. Greg previously presented at an August 2023 Wetland Coffee Break about the first definitive discovery of the all-female salamander biotype, Unisexual Ambystoma in southern Wisconsin. In this presentation, Greg will share more information about other fascinating species frequenting the ephemeral pond during the surge of spring migration and breeding.

Greg Burns worked in healthcare administration for almost 40 years, including serving as the chief executive officer for three hospitals. Retirement has provided the opportunity to pursue his lifelong passion for the outdoors and the natural world. Beyond amphibian research, Greg’s other citizen science activities include participating in Snapshot Wisconsin, Bald Eagle Nest Watch-Madison Audubon, and the Wisconsin Odonata Survey, and serving as a field assistant for the Cooper’s Hawk research of UW-Steven Point Professor (Retired), Robert Rosenfield.