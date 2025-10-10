Wetland Insects

Wisconsin Wetlands Association Wetland Coffee Break livestream talk, on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: Entomologist Ann Marsh will explore the process of collecting, storing, and cataloging insect specimens. Additionally, she’ll examine the types of insects that inhabit wetlands in Wisconsin and discuss their unique life cycles.

Ann Marsh‘s journey as a taxonomist began in 2013 during her studies for her Master’s degree. Over the years, she’s developed a particular passion for collecting specimens in wetland habitats due to the diverse and unique insect groups that thrive in these environments. The specific conditions of wetlands often support rare or specialized species not found elsewhere, making every collection trip a fascinating and rewarding experience.