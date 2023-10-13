Wetland Coffee Break

Wisconsin Wetlands Association livestream on Zoom. RSVP for link.

media release: "Wetland bryophytes," by Keir Wefferling.

Despite their ecological importance and sensitivity to ecological gradients and microhabitats, bryophytes (non-vascular land plants, comprising mosses, liverworts, and hornworts) in Wisconsin are not currently included in wetland quality assessments. Hear from Keir Wefferling about his work to coordinate with bryologists and ecologists from the Great Lakes region to modify existing protocols for wetland floristic quality assessments by analyzing the bryophyte community. Specifically, Keir will address the question, “What can bryophytes tell us about ecosystem health and anthropogenic disturbance in Wisconsin peatlands?”

Keir Wefferling is the curator of the Gary A. Fewless Herbarium and assistant professor of biology at UW-Green Bay. His current research focuses on the bryophytes of peat-accumulating wetlands of Wisconsin, though previous work has focused on flowering plants and ferns of other parts of the world.