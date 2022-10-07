press release: It’s the little things that run the world: the importance of aquatic invertebrates

Mike Miller, WDNR

Join stream ecologist Mike Miller to learn about the variety of invertebrates found in Wisconsin’s flowing waters and connected wetlands, including information on species diversity, biological fun facts, their role in the functioning of streams, and their use as indicators of ecosystem health.

Mike Miller is a stream ecologist working for Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources’ Water Quality Bureau out of Madison. Much of his work is focused on stream monitoring and assessment, and current projects include monitoring the concentrations of pesticides found in Wisconsin’s flowing waters and assessing their environmental impacts as well as exploring the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for natural resources assessment. Mike is a co-author of Field Guide to Wisconsin Streams and teaches a stream ecology and watershed management course in UW-Madison’s Nelson Institute. When not thinking, writing, or teaching about streams, he can be found getting out-witted by animals with pea-sized brains when flyfishing for trout in Wisconsin’s Driftless Area.

Wisconsin Wetlands Association launched our Wetland Coffee Breaks in to help keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Our Wetland Coffee Break series features brief presentations about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are offered as live presentations via secure Zoom meetings. See below for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are also recorded and posted so you can watch any that you missed live. Generally, we’ll post a Coffee Break recording within a week of the live session. You’ll find links to these recordings below.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands!

If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie at Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.