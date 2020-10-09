ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources The Wisconsin River near Avoca.

press release: Oct. 9: The history and ecology of Horicon Marsh: A Wetland of International Importance," with Liz Herzmann

Visit our website to learn more and register for upcoming presentations or watch recordings of past Wetland Coffee Break presentations.

The story of Horicon Marsh is one of creation, destruction and revival. Created by the glaciers yet scarred by humans, this important wetland has been restored by conservationists who had the foresight to think about the future of this wetland. Despite the degradation, Horicon Marsh was listed as a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance in 1990 and is one of the best of the best wetlands in the world. Though significantly changed, it is a true testament to the resiliency of nature when allowed to be preserved.