Wetland Coffee Break

media release: "Getting the most out of chemical control of wetland invasive plants with herbicide-additive systems," by Craig Annen.

Unfortunately, invasive species are ubiquitous in our landscape, and a large portion of most natural areas management budgets are directed at eradication programs. In some situations, non-chemical methods are appropriate and effective, but often we must rely on herbicide applications to accomplish our management goals. While this practice is not without its potential drawbacks, judicious and informed use of herbicides can minimize their negative impacts and improve project outcomes, while at the same time reducing costs associated with invasive species management. Management efforts will be more successful if mangers pay attention to the connections between herbicide chemistry and target plant anatomy and physiology. Herbicide performance can be enhanced with a wide variety of herbicide additives and directed application techniques. This presentation will demonstrate ways to get the most out of chemical control by taking advantage of herbicide-additive systems and detail the essentials of target plant anatomy and physiology as they relate to invasive species suppression. You won’t want to miss this, since speaker Craig Annen will be giving away a lot of trade secrets.

Craig Annen earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental science and plant molecular cell biology from Edgewood College in 1998 and his master’s degree in aquatic botany from the UW-LaCrosse in 2001. His research interests include invasive species management, economical ecology, and mathematical ecology. Craig is senior ecologist and operations manager of the firm Integrated Restorations, LLC.