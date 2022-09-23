press release: The role and application of prescribed fire in Wisconsin wetlands

Hannah Spaul, The Nature Conservancy

Many wetlands in Wisconsin burned frequently as part of the historical fire regime, often lit by the indigenous peoples of the area. Join Hannah Spaul, Director of Land Management for The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin, to learn about the historic role of fire in the state’s wetlands. She’ll also talk about how today’s managers apply prescribed fire as a critical management tool to promote native species, control invasive ones, and manage for woody brush encroachment. Tune in to hear more about the opportunities, challenges, and successes of the use of fire in wetlands in Wisconsin.

Hannah Spaul has been managing lands, including many wetlands, in Wisconsin with prescribed fire for more than 20 years for The Nature Conservancy. She is a founding member of the Wisconsin Prescribed Fire Council, a Co-PI on the Joint Fire Science Program Tallgrass Prairie and Oak Savana Fire Consortia, and an avid pyro-tourist (one who travels for fun to visit fire-dependent and fire-managed areas).

Wisconsin Wetlands Association launched our Wetland Coffee Breaks in to help keep our community of wetland lovers connected and learning about wetlands throughout the year, from anywhere! Our Wetland Coffee Break series features brief presentations about wetlands, the plants and animals that call them home, and the many natural benefits they provide to our communities.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are offered as live presentations via secure Zoom meetings. See below for a list of upcoming presentations and to register. Once you register, you’ll receive an automatic email including the URL link and password you’ll need to access the meeting.

Wetland Coffee Breaks are also recorded and posted so you can watch any that you missed live. Generally, we’ll post a Coffee Break recording within a week of the live session. You’ll find links to these recordings below.

We are grateful to all of the presenters for sharing their knowledge and expertise and to everyone interested in learning more about wetlands!

If you are interested in giving a Wetland Coffee Break presentation, or if you have a wetland topic you’d like to see covered, please contact Katie at Katie.Beilfuss@wisconsinwetlands.org.