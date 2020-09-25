ONLINE: Wetland Coffee Break

press release: Beginning in June, our Wetland Coffee Break presentations will move to a bi-weekly schedule so you have more time to get outside and get your feet wet. Wetland Coffee Break is taking a vacation in August, but in September we'll be back with some more great presentations.

Sept. 25: A social history of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, a Wetland of International Importance, by Mark Cupp (Lower Wisconsin Riverway Board)

Visit our website to learn more and register for upcoming presentations or watch recordings of past Wetland Coffee Break presentations.