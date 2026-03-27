Wetland Community Gathering

media release: Join us to celebrate American Wetlands Month at a special social gathering at Delta Beer Lab! You’ll have a great time engaging with other wetland enthusiasts and—with every pint raised—you’ll be helping to protect and restore Wisconsin’s wetlands for generations to come.

In addition to conversations with other wetland enthusiasts, partake in cornhole, darts, shuffleboard, and other games, and help raise funds for Wisconsin’s wetlands (Delta Beer Lab will donate a portion of the evening’s proceeds to WWA).

Delta Beer Lab sells pizza, pretzels, and other bar snacks, or bring your own vittles.

Don’t miss this opportunity to toast to wetlands and support Wisconsin’s wetland community!

While an RSVP is not required, it will help us plan for the crowd, so please click the button above to let us know you plan to attend. And bring your friends, neighbors, and (of age) family!