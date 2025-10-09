Wetland Community Gathering

media release: This two-part event invites you to connect with nature and community you’re welcome to attend either (or both!):

4:30 – 6:30 PM | Traipsing through the Tussocks: Pheasant Branch Field Tour

What is a sedge meadow, how are they being restored, and why should we care? We’ll answer these questions and more as we navigate the sedge tussocks at Pheasant Branch. Experience this fire-dependent natural community firsthand and learn about its unique ecology. Grab your rubber boots and join us! After the tour, come grab a drink at the Craftsman Table & Tap in Middleton and engage with other WWA members and friends. No bathrooms at field site. Leaders: Tom Bernthal and Pat Trochlell. Hike about 2 miles over wet uneven ground.

6:30 – 8:30 PM | Gathering at Capital Brewery Bier Garten

Capital Brewery: 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton, WI 53562

Whether or not you attend the Pheasant Branch field tour, you are invited to gather with other WWA members and wetland enthusiasts at Capital Brewery, which serves a variety of tapped beers (including NAs) plus hard seltzer, hard cider, and NA beverages. They don’t serve food, so come with a full belly or bring your own snacks. Hopefully the weather will allow us to be outside in the Bier Garten, but if not, look for us inside the brewery.