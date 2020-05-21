ONLINE: Wetland Management Training in the Klamath Basin, Oregon

press release: Join International Crane Foundation for our webinar with Guo Zhiwei, China Program Officer, on Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Central Time.

Wetlands are a habitat of cranes and other waterbirds. However, some wetlands encounter dramatic human alteration which lead to degradation and site disconnection along waterbirds migration flyway. How do we manage the altered wetland in a natural way and provide enough food to migratory birds? The wetland ecologists in Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex do a good job for managing wetlands under this situation. In 2019, I spent one month in Klamath Basin studying wetland ecology and management skills. In this Webinar, I want to share my stories and what I learn in this training.