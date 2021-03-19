ONLINE: WFU Budget Organizing

press release: Building a more vibrant rural Wisconsin starts with securing key funding for rural priorities in the state budget. Wisconsin Farmers Union is hosting two upcoming Budget Organizing Workshops to encourage engagement on rural issues.

The trainings will offer an overview of the state budget process. Attendees will also learn how their personal stories can make an impact through testimony at public hearings, engagement with the media, and deep canvassing.

The workshop will be offered twice: Friday, March 19 from 11am to 1pm; and Monday, March 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The same content will be covered in each session, so participants need only register for one date.

Organizing around rural interests in the state budget is key to having healthy and prosperous family farms and main streets, notes Wisconsin Farmers Union Policy Coordinator Bobbi Wilson.

“We need the state to prioritize public investments in agriculture, infrastructure, conservation, broadband, healthcare, and education,” Wilson said. “That's why we are gearing up to engage family farmers and rural residents across the state in the biennial budget process. As the state legislature gets to work drafting the next state budget, they need to hear what matters most to you.”

Register at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ events.